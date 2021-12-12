Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Sells 126 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.6% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after buying an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,222,281,000 after buying an additional 1,137,615 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,639,000 after buying an additional 1,199,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,569,000 after purchasing an additional 743,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock opened at $159.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.44. The company has a market cap of $472.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.