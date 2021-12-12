Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Now Covered by Barrington Research

Research analysts at Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.42% from the company’s previous close.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.09.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 24,408 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 24.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.