Litecoin Plus (LCP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $110,465.42 and approximately $4.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,710.50 or 0.98996741 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00049203 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00035751 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.37 or 0.00904867 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

