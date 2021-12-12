LocalCoinSwap (LCS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,675.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 52.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 11th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $649,300.11 and $2,675.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $218.57 or 0.00443937 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00010951 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000959 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $687.28 or 0.01395959 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,853,553 coins and its circulating supply is 50,640,776 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

