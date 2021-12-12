Loopring Price Reaches $2.46 on Major Exchanges (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last week, Loopring has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and $228.85 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring coin can now be bought for $2.46 or 0.00004901 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00040821 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,328,333,700 coins. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

