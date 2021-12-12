L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Price Target Increased to €450.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €430.00 ($483.15) to €450.00 ($505.62) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LRLCY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $95.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.12. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $97.48.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

