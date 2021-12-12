Lotto (LOTTO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,495.00

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 12th. Lotto has a total market cap of $39.18 million and approximately $4,495.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lotto has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lotto coin can now be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.00320544 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000504 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Lotto Profile

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.