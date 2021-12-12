Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Loyalty Ventures Inc (NASDAQ:LYLT) shares fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.06 and last traded at $28.25. 355,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 681,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Loyalty Ventures in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

Loyalty Ventures Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYLT)

Loyalty Ventures Inc is a provider of tech-enabled, data-driven consumer loyalty solutions through its Canadian AIR MILES(R) Reward Program and loyalty business. Loyalty Ventures Inc is based in DALLAS.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Loyalty Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loyalty Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.