Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$106.25.

MG has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Magna International from C$142.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered Magna International to a “sell” rating and set a C$69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$96.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Magna International alerts:

TSE MG traded up C$0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting C$101.56. 445,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,422. Magna International has a 12 month low of C$78.32 and a 12 month high of C$126.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$103.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$106.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.37.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.70 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Magna International will post 8.3299997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.25%.

In related news, Director Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri sold 37,888 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.36, for a total transaction of C$4,219,025.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,332,314.94.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.