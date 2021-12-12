MakiSwap Price Tops $0.0560 on Major Exchanges (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. MakiSwap has a total market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $411,806.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MakiSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00057645 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.17 or 0.08059611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00079480 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,630.90 or 1.00122390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00056878 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002765 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.