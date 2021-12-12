Mark Wassersug Sells 1,072 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Wassersug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $270,160.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $253,480.00.

Shares of ICE opened at $135.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.66 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.9% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 20,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $275,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 61,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.3% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 198,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,163 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

