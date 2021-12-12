Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $6.29 on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

