Marty D. Hahnfeld Sells 22,900 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 22,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $615,781.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.08. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OLO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at about $9,472,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at about $2,872,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at about $374,000. 48.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

