Mask Network Reaches Market Cap of $343.00 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Mask Network has a total market cap of $343.00 million and approximately $62.24 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mask Network has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for $11.77 or 0.00023433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mask Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00040965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Mask Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.