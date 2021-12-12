Mate 1-Day Volume Tops $22,582.00 (MATE)

Mate (CURRENCY:MATE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. During the last week, Mate has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Mate has a total market cap of $182,693.93 and $22,582.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mate coin can now be purchased for $0.0677 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,014.22 or 0.08055789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00079172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,737.54 or 0.99813840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00056259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Mate Coin Profile

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mate using one of the exchanges listed above.

