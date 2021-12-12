Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

MAXN opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $575.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.07.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.07). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%. The company had revenue of $220.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.74) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $722,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,278,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 39,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

