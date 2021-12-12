McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Holdings Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in McKesson were worth $36,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in McKesson by 97.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK opened at $233.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.66 and a 200-day moving average of $203.61. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.09 and a 52-week high of $233.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,964. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.17.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

