Medtronic plc (MDT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on January 14th

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.

Medtronic has raised its dividend payment by 26.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 44 consecutive years. Medtronic has a payout ratio of 44.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Medtronic to earn $6.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Shares of MDT opened at $112.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.79 and a 200-day moving average of $124.87. The company has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a one year low of $105.02 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

