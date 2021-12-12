Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Lifted by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 2.0% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $23,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 56.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist reduced their target price on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

MDT opened at $112.43 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.79 and a 200-day moving average of $124.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

