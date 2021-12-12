Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 540.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Merchants Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, January 18th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, January 18th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 18th.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 34.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,304 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $494,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,301. 41.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

