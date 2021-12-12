Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (MHGU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) announced a dividend on Friday, December 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Meritage Hospitality Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.
MHGU opened at $21.50 on Friday. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.66.
About Meritage Hospitality Group
Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.