MFS Government Markets Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MGF)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0263 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years.

NYSE MGF opened at $4.24 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

