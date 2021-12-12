MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 31st

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 12.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MIN opened at $3.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $3.84.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

