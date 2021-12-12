Millennium Management LLC Acquires 9,109 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 324.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy stock opened at $76.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day moving average is $76.97. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.00 and a twelve month high of $82.95.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $145.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered MGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

