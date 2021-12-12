Millennium Management LLC Has $855,000 Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 7.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $3,671,779.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.38. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $84.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AOS. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

