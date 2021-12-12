Millennium Management LLC Has $947,000 Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,282 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 277.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 714,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 525,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,758,000 after purchasing an additional 456,737 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,018,000 after acquiring an additional 234,504 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 989,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,895,000 after acquiring an additional 194,658 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NRG stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

NRG Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

