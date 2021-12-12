Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 101,986 Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 101,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

ACHV stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $67.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.38. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACHV shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

