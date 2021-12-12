Millennium Management LLC Takes $906,000 Position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 93,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Bright Lights Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,718,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $968,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $499,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bright Lights Acquisition alerts:

Bright Lights Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.