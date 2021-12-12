Minereum 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $30,078.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last week, Minereum has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. Minereum has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $30,078.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0896 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00040695 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 14,007,938 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

