MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Price Up 7.2%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s share price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.76 and last traded at $11.76. Approximately 6,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 714,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $411.91 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MINISO Group by 430.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the second quarter valued at $2,736,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,268,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 53,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 849,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

