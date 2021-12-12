Mizuho Cuts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $300.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RNG. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $390.00.

RNG stock opened at $185.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.52. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $180.09 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 0.73.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,364 shares of company stock worth $19,296,015 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 440.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

