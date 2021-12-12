Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $809,808.47

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. During the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Modern Investment Coin has a total market capitalization of $809,808.47 and $83.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00041854 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000717 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000124 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 11,252,164 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

