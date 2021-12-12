ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 460,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,234,000 after purchasing an additional 75,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after acquiring an additional 149,409 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $140.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 92.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. ModivCare’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf bought 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,232.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

