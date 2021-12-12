MonaCoin (MONA) Price Hits $1.46 on Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 11th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00002962 BTC on exchanges. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $96.17 million and $1.29 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcoin (XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001258 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000595 BTC.

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

