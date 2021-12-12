Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Montauk Renewables has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTK. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 48.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 449.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

