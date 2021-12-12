Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,280 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,840 shares of company stock worth $9,078,995. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $160.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.40 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

