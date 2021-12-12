Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $20.92 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software makes up approximately 1.6% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Paycom Software worth $20,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Paycom Software by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 238,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.88.

NYSE PAYC opened at $419.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 142.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $488.95 and its 200-day moving average is $442.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

