Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $8.44 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD opened at $264.97 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $265.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.91%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.