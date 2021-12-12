Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Makes New $3.71 Million Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,077.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $221,208.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,292 shares of company stock worth $69,594,164. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.52.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $225.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.80 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

