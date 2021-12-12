Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 1,031 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $248.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $249.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.82%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.