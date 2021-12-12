Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 12,174 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,174 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $572,588,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,625 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after acquiring an additional 862,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,495,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,549,000 after acquiring an additional 820,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 718,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN opened at $196.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $181.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.05%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.