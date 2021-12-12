Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 351 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.1% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $54,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.3% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,960.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,877.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,719.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

