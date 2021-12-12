Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 2.1% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $27,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $244.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $233.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $157.83 and a 12-month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.94.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

