MoonSwap Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. MoonSwap has a market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $165,439.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.03 or 0.00316790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007303 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 33,094,207 coins and its circulating supply is 33,073,902 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

