Morgan Stanley Buys 122,677 Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 704.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 80,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 177,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NRO opened at $5.11 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.