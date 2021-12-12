Morgan Stanley Buys 2,439 Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KBWP. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the second quarter worth about $410,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KBWP opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.99. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $81.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.537 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.