Morgan Stanley Downgrades Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AVASF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Avast from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Avast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 624.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $624.00.

Avast stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. Avast has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $9.71.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

