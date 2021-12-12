Morgan Stanley Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 226.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TARO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE:TARO opened at $49.96 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.23 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

