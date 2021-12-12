Morgan Stanley Increases Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $33.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.78.

TECK opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $29.92.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0399 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 954.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

