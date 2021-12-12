Morgan Stanley Lowers Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Price Target to €60.00

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from €65.00 ($73.03) to €60.00 ($67.42) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WRDLY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Worldline from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of WRDLY opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.79. Worldline has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $50.86.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

